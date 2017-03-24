Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) in a report issued on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a C$90.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.00.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

