Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on April 28th

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) opened at 133.85 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $144.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.13 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 3,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $502,998.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453 shares in the company, valued at $846,375.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter D. Johnston sold 4,477 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $624,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/boston-properties-inc-bxp-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-75-on-april-28th.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Boston Properties to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.94.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. The Company’s segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company conducts its operations through Boston Properties Limited Partnership.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.