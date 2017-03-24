Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial Hldg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC cut Boston Private Financial Hldg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg (NASDAQ:BPFH) opened at 15.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Private Financial Hldg has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Boston Private Financial Hldg (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Boston Private Financial Hldg had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg will post $0.90 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/boston-private-financial-hldg-inc-bpfh-rating-reiterated-by-bmo-capital-markets.html.

In related news, CEO Clayton Deutsch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg by 2.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial Hldg

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.