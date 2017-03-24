Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) opened at 1.06 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The company’s market cap is $52.66 million.

In related news, major shareholder Fir Tree Inc. bought 3,618,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $4,849,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JVL Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JVL Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,406,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 130,200 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 111.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 335,400 shares in the last quarter. AidennLair Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Warlander Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

