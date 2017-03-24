Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.85 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) traded up 1.0654% on Friday, reaching $13.2901. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,302 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $13.35. The company’s market capitalization is $513.62 million.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm earned $44.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post ($0.67) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 29.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services for carriers. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices segment.

