BNP Paribas SA (BNP) Given a €65.00 Price Target by HSBC Holdings plc Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €65.00 ($69.89) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.06 ($76.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas SA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.87 ($65.45).

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) opened at 60.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €58.27 and its 200 day moving average is €55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of €75.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. BNP Paribas SA has a 12 month low of €35.27 and a 12 month high of €63.35.

BNP Paribas SA Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

