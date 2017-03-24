BNP Paribas Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Aldermore Group PLC (ALD)

Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 235 ($2.90) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on shares of Aldermore Group PLC from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 225 ($2.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.58) price objective (up from GBX 270 ($3.33)) on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 255.42 ($3.15).

Shares of Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) opened at 224.40 on Friday. Aldermore Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 102.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 256.30. The firm’s market cap is GBX 773.59 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 206.70.

