BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Zions Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) opened at 40.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. Zions Bancorp has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $48.33.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post $2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Zions Bancorp (ZION)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/bmo-capital-markets-reiterates-hold-rating-for-zions-bancorp-zion.html.

In other news, Director Shelley Thomas Williams sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,098,640.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,590.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $69,644.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,062.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the third quarter worth $374,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 4,948.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 234,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 230,282 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 38.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the third quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through seven segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado and The Commerce Bank of Washington. It focuses on providing community banking services and its core business lines are small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending; trust and wealth management; limited capital markets activities, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting, and investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.