BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JAG. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) opened at 12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, Director John R. Sult purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger L. Jarvis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

