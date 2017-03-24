BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FR. Robert W. Baird cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) opened at 26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 37.72%. The business earned $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $489,378.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 986,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,812,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 66.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 590 in-service industrial properties containing approximately 63.6 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

