BMO Capital Markets Increases Accenture Plc (ACN) Price Target to $125.00

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Accenture Plc to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Accenture Plc in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Vetr raised Accenture Plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.68 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price objective on Accenture Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) opened at 120.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.23.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Accenture Plc had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm earned $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Accenture Plc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post $5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/bmo-capital-markets-increases-accenture-plc-acn-price-target-to-125-00.html.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,437 shares of Accenture Plc stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $514,115.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 4,400 shares of Accenture Plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc by 92.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc by 6.2% in the third quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc by 5.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc by 19.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture Plc

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.