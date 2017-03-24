Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. is a provider of prepaid and financial payments products for consumers and businesses. The company distributes gift cards, prepaid handsets and prepaid financial services products. Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

HAWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc downgraded Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Blackhawk Network Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Blackhawk Network Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) opened at 38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.00 and a beta of 0.57. Blackhawk Network Holdings has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $780.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.80 million. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackhawk Network Holdings will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO increased its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 66.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Silver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackhawk Network Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 372.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 415,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Blackhawk Network Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 28.6% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

