Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at First Analysis

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) had its price objective raised by First Analysis from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday. First Analysis currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) traded down 0.13% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,521 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. Blackhawk Network Holdings has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $39.55.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company earned $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackhawk Network Holdings will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 119.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after buying an additional 1,224,041 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $16,556,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 22.1% in the third quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,808,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,733,000 after buying an additional 508,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,577,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 372.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 415,983 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackhawk Network Holdings

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

