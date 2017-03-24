BlackBerry’s (BB) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BB. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,798 shares. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The firm’s market cap is $5.05 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

