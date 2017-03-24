Black Box Co. (BBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) opened at 8.75 on Friday. Black Box has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The firm’s market cap is $132.55 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Black Box had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Black Box will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Box Company Profile

Black Box Corporation is a technology solutions provider. The Company is engaged in designing, building, managing and securing the information technology (IT) infrastructure. Offerings under the Company’s Products platform include IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia and keyboard/video/mouse (KVM) switching.

