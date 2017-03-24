Biopharmx Corp (NYSE:BPMX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,282,079 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 28th total of 2,052,937 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,041,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSE:BPMX) traded down 10.9273% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.4899. The stock had a trading volume of 879,502 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $33.18 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Biopharmx Corp has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Biopharmx Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Short Interest Up 11.2% in March” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/biopharmx-corp-bpmx-short-interest-up-11-2-in-march.html.

Biopharmx Corp Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.