Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Short Interest Up 11.2% in March

Biopharmx Corp (NYSE:BPMX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,282,079 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 28th total of 2,052,937 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,041,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSE:BPMX) traded down 10.9273% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.4899. The stock had a trading volume of 879,502 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $33.18 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Biopharmx Corp has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
Separately, Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Biopharmx Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Biopharmx Corp Company Profile
BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.
