BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.77 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 7,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,238 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $205,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,925.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,528 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,974. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,952,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 97,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,960,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,385,000 after buying an additional 169,320 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) traded up 0.69% during trading on Friday, reaching $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 521,023 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $15.12 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $102.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 46.22%. The company earned $300 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post ($0.95) EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

