BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Tuesday. Roth Capital analyst S. Henry anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $3.00 price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. FBR & Co set a $6.00 price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) opened at 1.925 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock’s market cap is $105.48 million.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 93.61% and a negative return on equity of 309.49%. The business’s revenue was down 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 107,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 79,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 206.1% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 180,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 121,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

