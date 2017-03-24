BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Stake Increased by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.11% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. State Street Corp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 744,580 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LLC now owns 4,204,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 1,967,513 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,351,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 231,215 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) opened at 8.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company’s market cap is $627.88 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 313.02% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.39.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $952,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $54,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,743.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $139,815. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc (BioCryst) is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. The Company uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology.

