Big Yellow Group plc (BYG) Insider Nicholas Vetch Sells 1,610 Shares

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) insider Nicholas Vetch sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 722 ($8.92), for a total value of £11,624.20 ($14,356.18).

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) opened at 715.00 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.12 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 712.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 704.21. Big Yellow Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 629.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 893.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.88) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group plc in a report on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 797 ($9.84) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC cut Big Yellow Group plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.14) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.13) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.05) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Yellow Group plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 784.75 ($9.69).

Big Yellow Group plc Company Profile

Big Yellow Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of self-storage and related services. The Company operates from a platform of approximately 89 stores, including 16 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The Company also owns over seven Big Yellow self-storage development sites (including two extensions sites), of which two have planning consent.

