Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Laing Group PLC (JLG)

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.20) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JLG. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Laing Group PLC in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.08) price target on shares of John Laing Group PLC in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on John Laing Group PLC from GBX 344 ($4.25) to GBX 384 ($4.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 341.80 ($4.22).

Shares of John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) opened at 276.20 on Friday. John Laing Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 207.00 and a one year high of GBX 283.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.01 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from John Laing Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.85. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

John Laing Group PLC Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, formerly Henderson Infrastructure Holdco (UK) Limited, is an originator and active investor and manager of greenfield infrastructure projects. The Company operates through segments, including Primary Investment, Secondary Investment and Asset Management. Its Primary Investment segment includes costs and cost recoveries associated with originating, bidding for and winning greenfield infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

