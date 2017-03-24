Berenberg Bank Lowers Domino's Pizza Group PLC. (DOM) Price Target to GBX 400

Domino's Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 425 ($5.25) to GBX 400 ($4.94) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOM. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 446 ($5.51) price target on shares of Domino's Pizza Group PLC. in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on Domino's Pizza Group PLC. from GBX 430 ($5.31) to GBX 475 ($5.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Domino's Pizza Group PLC. to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.94) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.31) price target on shares of Domino's Pizza Group PLC. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.31) price target on shares of Domino's Pizza Group PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 422.13 ($5.21).

Shares of Domino's Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) opened at 324.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 364.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 357.23. Domino's Pizza Group PLC. has a 1-year low of GBX 300.79 and a 1-year high of GBX 405.60. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.61 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

Domino's Pizza Group PLC. Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pizza delivery company. The Company holds the franchise to own, operate and franchise Domino’s Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The Company’s segments are the United Kingdom, Ireland and Switzerland.

