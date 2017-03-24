Benjamin N. Fox Sells 1,847 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O) Stock

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) SVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $109,988.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) opened at 59.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.37. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Realty Income Corp had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business earned $287.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Realty Income Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income Corp’s previous apr 17 dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Realty Income Corp’s payout ratio is presently 230.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Realty Income Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut shares of Realty Income Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,079,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,055,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 273.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 271,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after buying an additional 199,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 128.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after buying an additional 503,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,729,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,638,000 after buying an additional 126,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,260,000 after buying an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income Corp

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

