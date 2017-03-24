Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($3.07) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros anticipates that the firm will earn ($3.07) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLCM. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/bellicum-pharmaceuticals-inc-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-3-07-per-share-cantor-fitzgerald-forecasts-blcm.html.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) opened at 12.90 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm’s market capitalization is $350.33 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,399.12% and a negative return on equity of 49.65%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin M. Slawin sold 30,000 shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLCM. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including hematological cancers and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company uses its chemical induction of dimerization (CID) technology platform to engineer and then control components of the immune system.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.