Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Director Sells $1,408,434.72 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Xiaodong Wang sold 38,107 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,408,434.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Xiaodong Wang sold 36,892 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $1,471,621.88.

On Monday, February 27th, Xiaodong Wang sold 38,351 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,464,624.69.

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) traded down 1.41% on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 199,536 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.20 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Beigene during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Beigene during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Beigene by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price target on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing its product candidate, BGB-3111, a potent and selective small molecule Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a range of lymphomas.

