Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) opened at 12.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $348.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (BBGI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/beasley-broadcast-group-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05-bbgi.html.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a radio broadcasting company. The Company’s primary business is operating radio stations throughout the United States. The Company owns and operates approximately 69 radio stations in over 16 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. The Company operates in various radio markets, including Atlanta, Georgia; Augusta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Fort Myers-Naples, Florida; Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, North Carolina; Las Vegas, Nevada; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa-Saint Petersburg, Florida; West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Florida; Wilmington, Delaware; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; Middlesex, New Jersey; Monmouth, New Jersey, and Morristown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.