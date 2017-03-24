Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €92.00 ($98.92) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMW. Macquarie set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($83.87) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €83.00 ($89.25) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.32 ($96.04).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) traded up 0.391% during trading on Thursday, hitting €83.612. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354 shares. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 52-week low of €63.42 and a 52-week high of €91.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is €84.80 and its 200 day moving average is €82.70. The firm has a market cap of €54.92 billion and a PE ratio of 7.935.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.

