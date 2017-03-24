Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Ag Analysts

Commerzbank Ag set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($83.87) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, equinet AG set a €96.00 ($103.23) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.32 ($96.04).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) traded up 0.391% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €83.612. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,354 shares. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a one year low of €63.42 and a one year high of €91.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.70. The stock has a market cap of €54.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.935.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.

