Bayer AG (BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer AG in a report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €92.00 ($98.92) target price on Bayer AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Bayer AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €111.75 ($120.16).

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €107.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €105.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €97.14. Bayer AG has a 1-year low of €83.87 and a 1-year high of €112.11. The company has a market capitalization of €88.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69.

