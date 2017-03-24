Basf Se (BAS) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG set a €101.00 ($108.60) target price on Basf Se (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank Ag set a €90.10 ($96.88) price objective on Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €83.00 ($89.25) price objective on Basf Se and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale set a €102.00 ($109.68) price objective on Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Basf Se and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.57 ($94.16).
Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) traded up 0.901% on Thursday, hitting €90.306. The stock had a trading volume of 5,945 shares. The company has a market cap of €82.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.478. The company has a 50-day moving average of €89.31 and a 200-day moving average of €83.40. Basf Se has a 52-week low of €61.63 and a 52-week high of €91.58.
Basf Se Company Profile
BASF SE is a chemical company. The Company operates through five segments, which include Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals, Monomers and Intermediates divisions. The Performance Products segment consists of the Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health, and Performance Chemicals divisions.
