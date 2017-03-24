Barry S. Sternlicht Sells 11,985,905 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Stock

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 11,985,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $152,940,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) opened at 12.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.73. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $14.20.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm earned $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,372,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 315,399 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 350,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 43.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 363,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

