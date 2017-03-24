Barry J. Plaga Sells 9,089 Shares of Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) Stock

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) CFO Barry J. Plaga sold 9,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $54,624.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 447,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,144.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) traded up 2.91% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 4,422 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. The stock’s market cap is $175.43 million. Guidance Software, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.80.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Guidance Software had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 953.92%. Guidance Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidance Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,416,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Guidance Software by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidance Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidance Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Guidance Software by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GUID shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Guidance Software in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidance Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Guidance Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

