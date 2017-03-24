Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Vetr currently has $20.20 price objective on the stock.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities downgraded Barrick Gold Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold Corp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,860 shares. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of -0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Barrick Gold Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 43.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 11.4% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 3,974.0% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Fore Research & Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold Corp

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

