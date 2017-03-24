Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.02% of Barrett Business Services worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBSI. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $999,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) opened at 52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley purchased 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.30 per share, for a total transaction of $157,004.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,777.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc (BBSI) is a provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. The Company has developed a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

