Barclays PLC (BARC) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) was upgraded by BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a GBX 290 ($3.58) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc upped their price target on shares of Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barclays PLC to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 270 ($3.33) price target on shares of Barclays PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on shares of Barclays PLC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 225.86 ($2.79).

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) opened at 226.05 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 38.33 billion. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 121.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 267.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 209.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Barclays PLC’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Barclays PLC (BARC) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/barclays-plc-barc-upgraded-to-outperform-at-bnp-paribas.html.

About Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays Corporate & International. The Barclays UK segment incorporates the UK Personal, small UK Corporate and UK Wealth businesses, and the Barclaycard UK consumer credit cards business.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.