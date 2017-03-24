Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) CFO Penko Krassimir Ivanov purchased 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $11,895.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) traded down 0.56% on Friday, reaching $30.31. 5,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/bankwell-financial-group-inc-bwfg-cfo-penko-krassimir-ivanov-purchases-390-shares.html.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut state non-member bank. The Bank provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers, concentrated in the Fairfield and New Haven Counties region of Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.