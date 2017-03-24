Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) opened at 10.55 on Friday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California.

