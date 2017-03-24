Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander, from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Banco Santander, in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Banco Santander, (NYSE:SAN) traded up 0.245% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.135. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,732 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.136 and a beta of 1.67. Banco Santander, has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,350,000. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander, by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Banco Santander, during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Banco Santander, during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,247,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander, by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Bank’s principal business is to attract deposits and provide loans. The Bank focuses its wholesale banking offer on providing services to its main customers in local markets. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, United Kingdom, Latin America and United States.

