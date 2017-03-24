BancFirst Co. (BANF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 14th

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) opened at 87.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.68. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $55.05 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Analysts forecast that BancFirst will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BancFirst news, insider Dennis L. Brand sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $119,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,150 shares in the company, valued at $588,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Rainbolt sold 13,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.81. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,894.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

