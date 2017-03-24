BAE Systems PLC (BAESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BAE Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

BAESY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems PLC in a report on Saturday, February 25th.

BAE Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) opened at 32.926 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.519 and a beta of 0.90. BAE Systems PLC has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems PLC by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems PLC by 2.2% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of BAE Systems PLC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems PLC Company Profile

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. Its segments include Electronic Systems, which consist of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities; Cyber & Intelligence, which consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and the United Kingdom-headquartered applied intelligence business; Platforms & Services (US), which produces combat vehicles, weapons and munitions; Platforms & Services (UK), which consist of its United Kingdom-based air, maritime, combat vehicle, munitions and shared services activities; Platforms & Services (International), which consist of the Company’s businesses in Saudi Arabia, Australia and Oman, together with its interest in the MBDA joint venture, and HQ, which comprises the Company’s head office activities, together with approximately 49% interest in Air Astana.

