Badger Daylighting Declares Dividend of $0.02 (BADFF)

Badger Daylighting (NASDAQ:BADFF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Badger Daylighting (NASDAQ:BADFF) traded up 0.000% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.916. Badger Daylighting has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.234.

