Badger Daylighting (BADFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on April 14th

Badger Daylighting (NASDAQ:BADFF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Badger Daylighting (NASDAQ:BADFF) traded up 0.000% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.916. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Badger Daylighting has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $884.03 million and a P/E ratio of 41.234.

