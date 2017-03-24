Babcock Intl Group (BCKIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Analysts

Babcock Intl Group (NASDAQ:BCKIY) has been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Babcock Intl Group an industry rank of 95 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock Intl Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Babcock Intl Group (NASDAQ:BCKIY) remained flat at $11.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. Babcock Intl Group has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

