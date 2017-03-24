Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 114.3% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $1,125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 129,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 67.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.38 and a 12 month high of $103.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 92.36% and a net margin of 44.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.19.

In other news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,337 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,396,869.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,204,433 shares in the company, valued at $235,814,224.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

