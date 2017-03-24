Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Andrew Briggs sold 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £34,778.60 ($42,952.45).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Andrew Briggs bought 29 shares of Aviva plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 539 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £156.31 ($193.05).

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) opened at 530.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 512.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 472.52. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 21.53 billion. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 290.00 and a one year high of GBX 570.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aviva plc (AV) Insider Andrew Briggs Sells 6,562 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/aviva-plc-av-insider-andrew-briggs-sells-6562-shares.html.

AV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 501 ($6.19) to GBX 525 ($6.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.36) target price on shares of Aviva plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 525 ($6.48) to GBX 592 ($7.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.18) target price on shares of Aviva plc in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviva plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 522.20 ($6.45).

Aviva plc Company Profile

Aviva plc is the holding company of the Aviva Group. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. The Company’s segments include UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia, and Aviva Investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.