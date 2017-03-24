Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avery Dennison Corp were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp by 52.6% in the third quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 243,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after buying an additional 84,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp during the third quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp by 24.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp by 287,478.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 284,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after buying an additional 284,604 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp by 31.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 388,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after buying an additional 93,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) opened at 79.67 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21.

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avery Dennison Corp had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Avery Dennison Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post $4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Avery Dennison Corp’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/avery-dennison-corp-avy-shares-sold-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison Corp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Avery Dennison Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised shares of Avery Dennison Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

In other Avery Dennison Corp news, VP Anne Hill sold 19,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $1,596,012.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $722,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,033 shares of company stock valued at $29,196,106. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.