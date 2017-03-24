Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Held by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,141,000 after buying an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,759,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,753,000 after buying an additional 763,365 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,705.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 772,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,422,000 after buying an additional 729,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $51,467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $59,843,000.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 103.52 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $84.36 and a one year high of $105.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion and a PE ratio of 27.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,495 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $255,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,522.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 79,606 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $7,877,013.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,444,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $19,213,847 over the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

