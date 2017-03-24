Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Insider Sells $783,615.00 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $783,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 103.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion and a PE ratio of 27.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $84.36 and a 12 month high of $105.20.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

