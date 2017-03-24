AT&T Inc. (T) Rating Increased to Buy at Vetr Inc.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was upgraded by Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $43.59 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) opened at 41.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34. AT&T has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business earned $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AT&T Inc. (T) Rating Increased to Buy at Vetr Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/att-inc-t-rating-increased-to-buy-at-vetr-inc.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.