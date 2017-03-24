AstraZeneca plc’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Thursday.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc from GBX 4,000 ($49.40) to GBX 3,900 ($48.17) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 4,600 ($56.81) price target for the company. HSBC Holdings plc restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($58.05) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($66.69) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,050.19 ($62.37).

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) traded down 0.88% on Thursday, reaching GBX 4916.00. 1,003,160 shares of the company traded hands. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of GBX 3,680.00 and a one year high of GBX 5,505.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,659.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,604.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 62.20 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a GBX 150.20 ($1.86) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca plc’s previous dividend of $68.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

